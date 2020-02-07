~ Move into an OC ready home at Global City Today!

~ MahaRERA Registration Number: Rustomjee Virar Avenue D1 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building : P99000018043,

Rustomjee Virar Avenue D1 Wing C and Wing D : P99000017942, Avenue L1-L2 L4 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building - P99000018622

Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/

MUMBAI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee is pleased to announce that home buyers can now walk into OC ready homes at Avenue D1-Global City, Virar (W). It's a win-win for home buyers who can take possession and step into their spanking new homes at Global City. These 1 and 2 BHK homes come at very reasonable price starting at Rs 28.52 Lakhs + Taxes. This is a limited period offer and prospective home buyers would be wise to take advantage and become a proud owner of a Rustomjee home right away.

Global City is more than just a residential township; it presents an opportunity to live the maximum life. At Avenue D1, there is a 38000 sq ft podium offering ready amenities like Box Cricket, Futsal Court, Children's Play Area, Skating Area, Senior Citizen area with reflexology path and walking cum Jogging Track. This is over and above the other ready facilities within the township that include 2.35 lac sq ft Constructed Clubhouse, 12 Acre Yazoo Park (Amusement Park), Rustomjee Cambridge International School, 70 feet wide roads inside the township, Siddhivinayak Temple, Retail Spaces, Banks, ATMs, Hyper Markets, Hospital and Restaurants.

The advantage of living in Global City is further enhanced by the fact that it is located in Virar - one of the well-connected suburbs in the West. With the crushing paucity of budget-friendly projects in the MMR, more developers are looking to Virar to create projects for young families and those looking to relocate from space-starved Mumbai. Even as an investment, Virar is ideal with prices seeing appreciation on a year on year basis. Global City offers the best of both worlds - ease of travel to the maximum city and a taste of the maximum life.

According to Mr. Chandresh Mehta, Director, Rustomjee Group, "Global City is one of the landmark projects of Rustomjee which has set the bar really high for township projects. Virar is the perfect location for the township, affording people with excellent connectivity and infrastructure, which is set to improve further. We have taken care to ensure that our residents not only have the benefit of excellent architecture and quality construction that is associated with the Rustomjee name but also to provide them with amenities that ensure an elevated lifestyle. Our OC ready homes with a 38000 sq ft podium of amenities promise life to the maximum for all residents."

About Global City, Virar (W)

Global City is a 200+ acre self-sufficient township located in the flourishing city of Virar. Every aspect of the township, from living spaces, educational institutes, infrastructure, recreational areas and environmental initiatives is planned and developed to change the way you live, work and play.

Global City is located at just 1.5 km from the station. The 8 kilometers roads within the township are 70 - 100 feet wide. To ensure no scarcity of water; Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) has been planned within the layout, with a capacity to treat almost 10 million litres per day. The treated water will be used for flushing, gardening and common use.

Amenities include Club One with health club - Gym with hi-tech equipments, yoga, aerobics & dance hall, restaurants, party lawn, 1 double height bar, 3 banquet halls, swimming pools, kids pool, 2 tennis courts, 3 squash court, table tennis room, carom room, billiards room, children activities room, suits & deluxe rooms for stay in facility and basement parking.

A 12 acres amusement park known as the 'Yazoo Park' at Global City boasts of more than 35 joy rides, kids and toddles zone, mini amphitheater, musical fountain and a food court.

Rustomjee Cambridge International School is also within the township and has a capacity to accommodate 4000 students.

Also, Siddhivinayak temple within the township.

The project has been awarded as the 'Most Well Planned Upcoming Project in MIG Category' at PMAY - Empowering India Awards 2019, 'Best Urban Development Project' at the 4th GIREM Leadership Awards - 2011 , 'Integrated Township of the Year' at the Realty Plus Excellence Awards - 2012 and 'CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards, Affordable Segment -2013'.

Why Virar?

When it comes to real estate, location is key and as one of the leading developers, Rustomjee has decades of experience of identifying the right location for their projects which will provide residents with all the advantages of connectivity and facilities.

When it comes to connectivity and ease of commute, Virar is connected by road through the national highways 3, 4, 8 and 17 as well as the Western highway. As rail travel is preferred by many, the western line of the suburban railways provides easy access to Mumbai from Virar. Besides, Virar will also be directly connected to some of the key areas of Mumbai through the mass rapid transit network of Metro. Further, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) now plans to extend the Mumbai Metro Line-9, a 10.5-km corridor between Dahisar and Mira-Bhayander, to Virar.

Infrastructure is developing at a rapid rate and there are several other projects in the pipeline which will lead to improved connectivity. These include the proposed Coastal Road extension up to Virar, proposed extension of Harbour Line Services up to Virar, proposed elevated Western Railway Corridor from Churchgate to Virar as well as the Virar - Panvel - Alibaug Multi- modal Corridor.

The neighborhood has also seen rapid development and in the eastern part of Virar there are developed sectors such as Manvelpada, Phulpada, Chandansar Road and Veer Savarkar Road. The residents have access to Reputed schools such as Rustomjee Cambridge International School, John XXIII Shastri Vidyalaya High School, Expert International High School, Utkarsha Vidyalaya, Virar, College of Arts, Science and Commerce, English High School, MGM Academy High School and Little Fairy Monastery; healthcare centres such as Sanjivani Hospital, Ashwini Hospital, Joshi Children hospital, Sahayog Hospital and Dalvi Hospital; shopping malls and recreational centers. Besides it is in close proximity to Yazoo Park, St. Peters Church, Jain Temple, the famous Arnala and Odi Beach.

Virar has seen a steady increase in realty prices which have appreciated by over 100% in six years. With land and quality projects with reasonable price points being a rarity in Mumbai, more people are looking towards areas like Virar and developers are able to meet their requirements for planned projects with an elevated lifestyle. The result is that Virar is now growing in stature as a residential hub, quite like the development that Thane witnessed in the past.

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKCAnnex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087610/Avenue_D1_Virar.jpg

