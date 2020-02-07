GE T&D reports Rs 37.7 crore in Dec quarter

Power transmission firm GE T&D India Ltd on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 37.7 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, GE T&D said in a BSE filing.

During the October-December 2019 period, its total income fell to Rs 952.1 crore from Rs 1,177.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company is engaged in the business of products, projects and systems for electricity transmission and related activities.

