US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend declines after January jobs data

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after the Labor Department revised some past employment numbers lower, suggesting job growth could significantly slow this year.

Although U.S. job growth accelerated in January, the report showed the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than originally estimated.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 135 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.5 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 49.25 points, or 0.52%.

