Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers' interests won't be compromised while framing norms for ease of doing business: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:02 IST
Workers' interests won't be compromised while framing norms for ease of doing business: Govt

The government on Friday assured Rajya Sabha that workers' interests will not be compromised while framing norms for ease of doing business. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told the house during Question Hour that the recommendations of the Baba Kalyani Committee relating to simplification and ease of

doing business were being discussed. "On most of the recommendations, I have personally had more than three meetings with the Baba Kalyani Committee. We have reviewed each of the recommendations. On all those that were administratively possible, we have made an effort to try and resolve as soon as possible, in consultation with the Committee.

"Some required legal and legislative changes which I will bring to the House very shortly...once we have made up our mind considering also that in WTO we are fighting a case in which certain countries have gone against India and our efforts to promote exports through SEZs. As far as the changes that we have already done on the Baba Kalyani Committee report, we believe that it has helped in the ease of doing business," he told the house. "I can assure...that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been pro-worker. We have always had extensive consultations with all unions, including CITU, BMS and all others, and the government has had several rounds of discussions and at no point of time will the workers' interests ever be compromised. I think one must have a healthy debate," he said.

The minister, however, said there are certain challenges at the international level which one has to recognise and sometimes very tight labour laws become a disincentive to manufacture in India and to create new jobs. "So, it is something where workers, government and employees will have to work together to find solutions which are in the interest of the country first, and obviously of

the workers also. But one must also recognise that the workers are also very keen that there should be new opportunity for jobs, new opportunity for generating economic activity which will give jobs to our young boys and girls for which a little more flexible approach on all sides is required," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala government lifts coronavirus 'state calamity'

Kerala government lifts coronavirus state calamityalert as no positive case detected in recent days ministerPTI RRT BNBN BN...

Vijayvargiya, other BJP leaders taken into custody before

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and two other party leaders were on Friday stopped by police from taking out a pro-CAA rally here and were taken into preventive custody. Police said the rally, scheduled to start at 2 PM...

Businessman arrested for sleaze charged under POCSO

The police has slapped stringent sections of the POCSO Act against a member of a well-known business family in the city who was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from women, an official of the force said on Friday. An...

No Indian on ship quarantined off Japan coast tested positive for nCoV: Jaishankar

Several Indians are onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the Japanese coast, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, adding that none of them have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. Many In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020