DPIIT releases quality control norms for LPG rubber hose

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for LPG rubber hose with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. The department said that all rubber hoses used for domestic, commercial and industrial applications will have to conform to Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) norms.

"This will ensure enhanced safety of domestic commercial and industrial users. Rubber hose for LPG will bear this standard mark of the BIS," it said. The department has also issued quality control norms for certain steel items and cables and pressure cooker.

The move assumes significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

