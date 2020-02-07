Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV Today Network Q3 net profit down 1.4 pc to Rs 37.5 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:20 IST
TV Today Network Q3 net profit down 1.4 pc to Rs 37.5 cr

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported a 1.44 per cent fall to Rs 37.52 crore in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December, 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.07 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, TV Today said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income rose 8.51 per cent to Rs 230.51 crore, against Rs 212.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. TV Today's total expenses stood at Rs 171.99 crore, up 11.87 per cent as against Rs 153.74 crore a year ago.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 240.85 on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Louisville, Feb 7 AP More than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed. North Carolina had the most customers w...

Under Modi's rule Rs 4 lakh cr recovered through insolvency, bankruptcy proceedings: Anurag Thakur

Due to the Narendra Modi governments efforts to bring down non-performing assets NPAs in banks and financial institutions, Rs 4 lakh crore has been recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings since 2014 which is a major achievem...

Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

The inland waterways transportation sector will be a success if there is agglomeration or aggregation in the logistics sector for providing end-to-end solutions for goods producers and industries, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar ...

Trump says will keep Mulvaney as chief of staff, will decide on Vindman

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is keeping Mick Mulvaney as his acting chief of staff, but there will be a decision in the future on what to do with Alexander Vindman, the aide who testified in Trumps impeachment inquiry.In the day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020