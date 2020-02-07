TV Today Network Q3 net profit down 1.4 pc to Rs 37.5 cr

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported a 1.44 per cent fall to Rs 37.52 crore in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December, 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.07 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, TV Today said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income rose 8.51 per cent to Rs 230.51 crore, against Rs 212.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. TV Today's total expenses stood at Rs 171.99 crore, up 11.87 per cent as against Rs 153.74 crore a year ago.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 240.85 on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.