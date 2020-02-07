Techno Paints to set up new plant in Telangana (Eds: rpting after correcting typo in headline) Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI): City based Techno Paints is in the process of setting up its sixth facility here, a top company official said here on Friday. The paint manufacturing and contract company has four plants here and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Company founder Aakuri Srinivas Reddy also said the firm was in the process of expanding its brand to overseas markets and in discussions with local partners to have a Joint Venture in Africa. "The total production capacity is 42000 Metric tonnes per annum. Now we are in expansion mode.

We were setting up a new facility at Sultanpur Industrial Estate (here) with a capacity of 40,000 million tonnes per annum in three acres of land at an investment of Rs 25 crore," he said at a press conference. Techno Paints current order book is Rs 250 crore and it has successfully completed 300 million square feet of projects in the south and a few other states, he added.

The company, which has a presence in South India, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi markets, has plans to go pan India soon, he added..

