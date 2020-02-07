2 Chinese vessels arrive at Haldia dock in West Bengal

Two Chinese vessels arrived at the Haldia Dock Complex of the Kolkata Port Trust on Friday after clearing mandatory checks, an official said. These are the first Chinese vessels to arrive after mandatory checks have been started by the port in adherence to the Shipping Ministry guidelines after novel coronavirus outbreak.

Two vessels -- 'MV Royal Peridot' and 'MV Nilambari' -- arrived from China via Singapore. While 'MV Royal Peridot' had 24 crew members, all of whom were from Myanmar, the 28 crew members of 'MV Nilambari' were all Indians. "After their arrival, the vessels were detained outside the lock gate until health inspection of the crew members by thermal scanners were carried out. No suspected case was found," a port official said..

