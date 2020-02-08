Merck Foundation provides 'Health Media Training' in partnership with First Lady of Chad

N'Djamena [Chad]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first "Merck Foundation Health Media Training" recently in N'Djamena, Chad in partnership with Hinda Deby Itno, the First Lady of Chad and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother together with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Public Health to break the stigma around infertility, raise awareness about prevention and male infertility and empower infertile women in Chad and rest of Africa. "Today we underscore our long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity in Chad. Merck Foundation has already provided and will continue to provide specialty training to Chad doctors in the fields of Oncology, Fertility and Diabetes Care," emphasised Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother.

"Moreover, we conducted the first health media training in Chad to educate media on how to break the stigma of infertility and raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention through their day to day work," added Dr Kelej. The training program is a part of 'Merck More than a Mother' community awareness program and was organized for the first time in Chad for local media representatives and media students.

"We are happy to conduct this important training in partnership with Merck Foundation in our country. Media can take the messages to the community and bring a change in the current scenario where women solely blamed for infertility. I urge our media partners to work together for this cause to make a difference," emphasised Hinda Deby Itno, the First Lady of Chad and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother. "I am delighted to initiate this important training as I strongly believe that media is a critical partner that plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to empower infertile women and couples in our communities" added Rasha Kelej.

The training was addressed by the stalwarts of the media industry, including international faculty and infertility experts. Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Chad and the rest of Africa. It was attended by journalists working for print, TV, radio and online media and journalism students.

"The Merck Health Media Training program focused on international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues" further added Dr Kelej. Merck Foundation also announced call for application for "Merck More than a Mother" 'Media Recognition Awards' for Chad and the rest of Africa. The "Merck More than a Mother" 'Media Recognition Awards' were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.

The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Chad and the rest of Africa. Who can apply? Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Chad and the rest of Africa.

Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till June 15, 2020. How to apply? Entries can be submitted via email to mystory@merckmorethanamother.com

