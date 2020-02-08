Left Menu
Vivo to set up over 250 exclusive stores this year to expand retail network

Smartphone maker Vivo on Saturday said it is planning to add over 250 exclusive stores this year to its retail network in the country. The company has launched a new experiential flagship store in Thane, Maharashtra and plans to have 20 more such stores across metros and state capitals to offer a distinct customer experience in an offline retail space, Vivo said in a statement.

"Keeping customer centricity at the core, we at Vivo strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences. The offline channel has been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy, and we shall continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600," Vivo India Director (Brand Strategy) Nipun Marya said. On the experiential store, the company said the outlet houses dedicated gaming, virtual reality and customer interaction zones that will allow smartphone enthusiasts to engage with Vivo products and experience cutting-edge technology in an immersive environment.

According to research firm IDC, Vivo captured the second spot (behind Xiaomi) in the smartphone shipment tally with 18.8 per cent share (6.9 million units) in December quarter 2019. On a full-year basis, it ranked at the third spot after Xiaomi and Samsung.

