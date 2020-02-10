Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 11:32 IST
L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged large orders from domestic as well as international clients. The company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but according to its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in the Philippines, the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won an order to construct a substation, in association with a prominent local player, that will cater to the growing demand for electricity in the metropolitan area of Manila. "In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, orders to construct a 380 kilovolt substation with an associated 230kV cable network and establish 380kV and 230kV transmission line corridors have been bagged," it said.

Another order to construct extra-high voltage overhead lines has been received from a reputed customer in the Middle East, it said. At the domestic front, the business has won an order in Gujarat to construct a double circuit transmission line that will help transmit power from renewable energy sources.

Another order has been secured to build a 20-mw floater solar power project at a reservoir of NTPC's Auraiya gas power plant in Uttar Pradesh, it said. Additional orders have been received from ongoing substation jobs in India, it added.

Shares of L&T were trading at Rs 1,283.65 a piece on BSE, down 1.17 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philippines seeks scrapping of 'abusive' broadcaster's franchise

The Philippine government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to cancel the franchises of the countrys top broadcaster, ABS-CBN Corp, a move slammed by opposition lawmakers and activists as an attack designed to intimidate independent media.T...

It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations: Rahul Gandhi

It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will not allow doing away with quota. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chie...

Priyanka Chopra, Hansal Mehta congratulate 'Parasite' for historic Oscar win

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, directors Hansal Mehta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others congratulated team Parasite for becoming the first non-English and South Korean film ever to win the best picture aw...

Maha: Lecturer set on fire by stalker dies during treatment

The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district last week died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Monday morning, officials said. Ankita Pisudde, resident of Hinganghat town in W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020