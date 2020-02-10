Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M shares drop over 7 pc as Q3 profit slumps

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:10 IST
M&M shares drop over 7 pc as Q3 profit slumps

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday dropped over 7 per cent after the company reported 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for December quarter 2019. The scrip tanked 7.16 per cent to close at Rs 528.05 on the BSE. During the trade, it tumbled 7.52 per cent to Rs 526.

On the NSE, it fell 7.15 per cent to close at Rs 528.40. It was the worst hit among the front line companies on both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday reported 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 380 crore for December quarter 2019 due to sluggish vehicle sales. The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,396 crore for the same quarter last fiscal, M&M said in a statement.

Its revenue also moderated to Rs 12,120 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 12,893 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said. Vehicle sales during the third quarter stood at 1,23,353 units as against 1,33,508 units in the same period last fiscal, a decline of 8 per cent, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus

Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show due to fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Sony said Monday its scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the worlds biggest mobil...

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports s...

Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Centre's 'stand' over reservation in promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the unconstitutional stand of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court over reservation in promotions. As you are aware that the BJP and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020