Left Menu
Development News Edition

TGBL renamed as Tata Consumer Ltd, to spearhead FMCG ambitions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:17 IST
TGBL renamed as Tata Consumer Ltd, to spearhead FMCG ambitions

Tata Global Beverages Ltd has been renamed as Tata Consumer Products Ltd to spearhead FMCG ambitions of the USD 113 billion Tata group. Two Tata group firms -- Tata Global Beverages Limited (TGBL) and Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) on Monday announced that the scheme of arrangement between them regarding the Consumer Products Business of TCL is now "operational" effective from February 7, 2020.

"Following this, TGBL has been renamed 'Tata Consumer Products Limited'," the statement said. Formation of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) "marks a new strategic direction, an accelerated expansion into India’s FMCG market" said TGBL adding that it would "meet evolving consumer needs across the food and beverages spectrum".

TCL would have iconic brands, including Tata Tea and Tata Salt, reaching over 200 million households. "This deep distribution architecture will also be supported by the Tata Group’s brand building prowess. The company intends to further build on the strong platform provided by its market leading positions in tea and salt by investing in R&D, branding, marketing, manufacturing and distribution to create a stronger and larger food and beverage platform," it added.

Commenting on the development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "The merger of the consumer businesses of Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages Limited under Tata Consumer Products consolidates the group’s presence in the fast-growing consumer sector." "Tata Consumer Products would be in a unique position to leverage the strong brand, wider product portfolio and distribution reach to serve the growing aspirations of consumers across the country," he added.

As announced earlier in December last year, Sunil D’Souza will take over as MD and CEO of TCL with effect from April 4, 2020, after the retirement of Ajoy Misra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother. The 33-year-old was fou...

Armies of India, UK to conduct joint exercise from Feb 13 to Feb 26

With an emphasis on counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas, the armies of India and the UK will conduct a joint military exercise at Salisbury Plains from February 13 to February 26, according to a government statement i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020