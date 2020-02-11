Science News Roundup: Solar probe embarks on unprecedented mission to map sun's polar regions
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Solar probe embarks on unprecedented mission to map sun's polar regions
A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun on Sunday to take the first close-up look at the star's polar regions, a mission expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. The Solar Orbiter spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:03 p.m. ET (0403 GMT Monday), kicking off a 10-year voyage.
