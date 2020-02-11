Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 08:43 IST
Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled a curvaceous aircraft design that blends wing and body, designed to slash carbon emissions by some 20%. The European planemaker has been carrying out flight tests of a 3.2-metre-wide (10.5 feet) technology demonstrator, code-named Maveric, at a secret location in central France since last year. It lifted the veil on the design at the Singapore Airshow.

The concept of a "blended wing body" design has been around since the 1940s and led to the U.S. B-2 bomber, as well as the X-48 research project between Boeing and NASA a decade ago. Such aircraft are complex to control but produce less aerodynamic drag, making them more efficient to fly.

Planemakers are revisiting such designs as the passenger jet industry tries to commit to more environmentally friendly aircraft. "We believe it is high time now to push this technology further and study what it brings to us," Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice-president of engineering at Airbus, told reporters. "We need these disruptive technologies to meet our environmental challenge. It is the next generation of aircraft; we are studying an option."

He said it was too early to say whether such shapes could contribute to the next generation of medium-haul planes, expected in the 2030s. Since the previous generation of tests, aerospace has seen improvements in materials that make such aircraft lighter, and computing power has increased, improving flight controls, Dumont said.

Airbus is now studying how the cabin would work and how the aircraft would be integrated into airports. One unresolved question is whether such a plane would have windows or use video screens to give passengers a sense of their surroundings. Another issue that has dogged such experiments in the past is how to handle sensations of movement.

Because passengers would be sitting further out from the centre of the aircraft, compared to the classic 'tube and wings' model, they would move further when the aircraft turns. Rival Boeing has put more weight on a potential cargo role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pele is depressed, embarrassed due to poor health, confirms his son

Brazilian football legend Pele is depressed and also feels embarrassed to leave the house due to poor health, as per his son Edinho. The 79-year-olds recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair and his son has said that Pele is hesi...

Explosion hits Kabul; no casualties: Report

An explosion took place in the Police District 5 of Afghanistans capital city of Kabul, Tolo News reported on Tuesday local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the explosion.The nature of the explosion is not yet know...

Taiwan urges Philippines to lift travel ban on Taiwanese amid coronavirus fear

Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Philippine airlines cancelled flights to Taiwan following a government ban on all foreigners travelling from the island to help contain the spread of the cor...

Pele depressed, reclusive because of poor health: son

Football legend Pele is experiencing a kind of depression and barely leaves home anymore because health problems have left him unable to walk normally, his son said in an interview. Hes pretty fragile in terms of his mobility... and that ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020