Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, slow pace of China factory reopenings a worry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, slow pace of China factory reopenings a worry
Image Credit: Pexels

Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as China's factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be. The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China climbed past 1,000 on Tuesday, though the number of new confirmed cases fell.

Investors seemed to be hoping for the best and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, with Shanghai blue chips ahead by 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, although Nikkei futures traded 0.8% firmer. Futures for the EUROSTOXX 50 rose 0.7% and the FTSE 0.5%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.3%, after a late jump on Monday took Wall Street to record highs. The Dow ended up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73% and the Nasdaq 1.13%. The gains came even as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the spread of the virus among people who had not been to China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire".

In China, factories were slow in reopening after an extended Lunar New Year break, leading analysts at JPMorgan to again downgrade forecasts for growth this quarter. "The coronavirus outbreak completely changed the dynamics of the Chinese economy," they said in a note.

They assumed the contagion would peak in March and factories would slowly resume opening this month. In this case, growth would brake sharply to around a 1% annualized pace in the first quarter, before rebounding to 9.3% in the second. Should the contagion not peak until April, the economy could contract in the first quarter, with a rebound spread over the second and third quarters, the JPMorgan analysts said.

UNDERESTIMATING THE DAMAGE

Analysts at Nomura said measures of returning workers and passenger traffic flows within China suggested the virus had "a devastating impact on China's economy in January and February." "We are concerned that global markets thus far appear to be significantly underestimating the extent of disruption inflicted by the virus," they wrote in a note.

The risks are such that investors are wagering on more stimulus from Beijing -- even though conventional measures in such cases can do little to reverse a sharp slump in demand -- while a host of other central banks are under pressure to safeguard their economies with cheaper loans. Markets are pricing in almost 40 basis points of easing this year from the Federal Reserve and again slightly inverted the Treasury yield curve to reflect the danger of recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Tuesday to begin two days of testimony and is expected to reiterate that the U.S. economy is doing well but that rates can stay low given subdued inflation. The relative outperformance of the U.S. economy is keeping the dollar well supported, with the euro slipping to a four-month low at $1.0906. The British pound was last at $1.2913 having touched a two-month trough of $1.2870.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was again at its highest since mid-October at 98.858. The dollar was steadier on the Japanese yen, which benefits from being a safe haven of its own, and last stood at 109.81.

Risk aversion initially helped lift gold to its highest for a week, only for the strength of the dollar to pull it back 0.25% to $1,568.61 per ounce. Oil prices bounced a little after weeks of selling, as traders waited to see how demand in China might fare and whether OPEC could agree to trim supplies.

Brent crude futures firmed 64 cents to $53.91 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 50 cents to $50.07.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump traveled Monday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun. National securit...

65-year-old woman murdered in Mumbai's Powai

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown person at her residence in Powai area of Mumbai on Sunday late night, said police.Sheela Lad was attacked by some sharp weapon multiple times at her residence. Investigation is unde...

BJP's Vijender Gupta trailing by over 1,200 votes from Rohini constituency

BJPs Vijender Gupta trailing by over 1,200 votes from Rohini constituency, AAPs Rajesh Nama Bansiwala leading....

Video shows tribals in Tripura slaughtering endangered python

A video clip of endangered pythons being slaughtered for its meat at a tribal hamlet in north Tripura district has gone viral on social media, prompting the forest department to order a probe into the incident. According to a forest officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020