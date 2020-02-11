Left Menu
Sundaram Finance Q3 PAT rises 4 pc to Rs 253 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:40 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:34 IST
Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.8 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 252.90 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 243.64 crore in the year-ago period, Sundaram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

However, the consolidated income of Sundaram Finance declined to Rs 1,338.29 crore in the period under consideration, from over Rs 2,224.57 crore a year ago. In a statement, the Chennai-headquartered company said its net non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 2.09 percent as on December 31, 2019.

The board of Sundaram Finance has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Set up in 1954, the Sundaram Finance Group's services include financing for the entire range of commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and construction equipment, as well as specially designed working capital products such as fuel finance and tyre finance.

Shares of Sundaram Finance were trading at Rs 1,685 a piece in morning trade on BSE, down 0.84 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

