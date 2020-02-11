Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible:FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:31 IST
Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), rise in factory output and over Rs 1 lakh crore GST collection in the past three months are indications of green shoots in the economy.

"There are seven important indicators which show that there are green shoots in the economy...economy is not in trouble," she said while replying to a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha. Referring to visible indicators of green shoots, the Finance Minister said the forex reserve is at an all time high and the stock market is upbeat.

She said the government's focus is on four engines of growth which include private investment, exports, private and public consumption. With regard to public investment, she said, the government in December announced a National Infrastructure Pipeline.

It envisages investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore for infrastructure development across the country in the next four years (till 2024-25), she said. To boost consumption, the government has increased the Minimum Support Price of all mandated Rabi and Kharif crops for 2019-20.

She further said the fiscal deficit was higher during the UPA regime "when the economy was managed by competent doctors". The minister was referring to remarks of Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday that the "economy was perilously close to collapse and was being attended by incompetent doctors." PTI RR DP CS DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman takes dig at Chidambaram's doctor remarks

Taking a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit was at a record high during the UPA regime when the economy was handled by competent doctors. She was referring to remark...

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect soul of India: Prashant Kishor at AAP's win

With the AAP set to retain power in Delhi with a massive win, Prashant Kishor, whose organisation I-PAC managed the partys poll campaign, said the national capital has stood up to protect the soul of India.Thank you Delhi for standing up to...

Film critic Mahesh Kanthi booked for comments on Lord Rama

Telugu actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi has been booked by Hyderabad cyber crime police for his remark on Hindu god, Lord Rama. A person named Umesh from Begum Bazar has filed a complaint, stating Mahesh Kanthi has hurt the religious sent...

Thunder's Schroder ready for another chance vs. Spurs

Dennis Schroder is playing a big part of the Oklahoma City Thunders success this season. The 26-year-old guard has taken to this role as Oklahoma Citys sixth man, and plenty of times late in close games, he has been on the court alongside C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020