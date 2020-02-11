Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram, says nothing to learn from those who gave NPA crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:50 IST
Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram, says nothing to learn from those who gave NPA crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit back at former minister P Chidambaram for his 'incompetent doctors' attending to economy remark, saying there was nothing to learn from the people who gave the mountain of NPAs along with twin balance sheet crisis. Replying to the debate on her Budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, she said FDI "ran out of the country in 2012-13" under "competent doctors" overseeing the economy.

She said defense of India was paralyzed and did not have equipment under the UPA. There was more sarcasm than content in Chidambaram's criticism of the Budget, she said. "We are certainly predisposed about not repeating mistakes of UPA."

She went on to list the twin balance sheet crisis faced by the banks and the mounting NPA and fleeing defaulters. Also, free trade agreements (FTAs) entered into by the UPA are hurting the country, she said.

The finance minister said green shoots of recovery were visible with a rebound in industrial activity and GST collection crossing Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in six months of the current fiscal. Food inflation has not been allowed to cross acceptable thresholds under the Modi government, she said.

The minister also said that fiscal discipline was maintained all through under the Narendra Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain moves to end early release of convicted terrorists

Britain will end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists under new fast-tracked legislation to be introduced to parliament on Tuesday. The legislation follows an attack earlier this month by an Islamist militant just days after ...

Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by phone later on Tuesday amid rising tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.Mo...

Cold continues in Punjab & Haryana; Halwara coldest at 3.6 deg C

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as the minimum temperature hovered below normal limits. Halwara in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.Among other places in the state, Gur...

At least 15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

Saint Martins Island, Feb 11 AFP At least 15 women and children drowned and more than 50 others were missing after a boat overloaded with Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh as it tried to reach Malaysia Tuesday, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020