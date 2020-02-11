Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa Rice, Pan Africa Bean Research Alliance receive Al Sumait Prize

Dr. Shihab-Eldin, Director General of KFAS, announced that both Africa Rice and PABRA's efforts had had a significant impact on achieving tangible improvements in the lives of millions of malnourished and underfed people.

Africa Rice, Pan Africa Bean Research Alliance receive Al Sumait Prize
The award recognizes and honors individuals or institutions that help advance economic and social development, human resources development, and infrastructure in Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@kfasinfo)

The Deputy of His Highness The Amir of Kuwait, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah awarded the 2019 AlSumait Prize (AlSumaitPrize.org), which comprises of one million dollars, a gold medal, and a plaque at a special ceremony held at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait.

The joint winners of 2019, Food Security Cycle of the Prize, The Africa Rice Center (Africa Rice) (AfricaRice.org), and The Pan Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) (PABRA-Africa.org), received half each of the US$1million award.

Dr. Robin Buruchara, Director PABRA, commented, "This is a great honor and major source of encouragement to our partners to do more… Long term, the award will help us scale out our achievements to reach and have an impact on our beneficiaries across Africa."

Dr. Harold-Roy Macauley Director-General Africa Rice commented: "It is an enormous honor and privilege to receive this award"; he went on to say, "We will use the Al-Sumait Prize money to support the development of more efficient seed systems, particularly through the Pan African rice seed capital initiative. This initiative was recently established by Africa Rice to meet the demand for quality rice seed for food security and generating jobs for Youth and Women. "

Initiated in 2013 by His Highness The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development is designed to reward innovative and inspiring initiatives and research by individuals and organizations that address the challenges facing the African continent. The award recognizes and honors individuals or institutions that help advance economic and social development, human resources development, and infrastructure in Africa.

Dr. Shihab-Eldin, Director General of KFAS, announced that both Africa Rice and PABRA's efforts had had a significant impact on achieving tangible improvements in the lives of millions of malnourished and underfed people. Additionally, their part in promoting the role of women in the agricultural sector has had a very positive effect on the sustainability of their work.

The Prize Board of Trustees include Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Makhtar Diop, Vice President of the World Bank for Africa, Dr. Daniel Gustafson Deputy Director-General of the FAO, and Mr. Abdulatif Al-Hamad, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

The Prize, which is awarded on an annual basis, is administered by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS.com). Nominations for the Education Cycle are invited and can be received until June 30, 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

2G mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

2G mobile internet services, which were snapped in the Kashmir Valley earlier today as a precautionary measure in view of the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat, have been restored.Mobile internet ...

Kejriwal won by giving freebies, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had come back to power thanks to several freebies he gave to the people in Delhi. We were expecting that Bhartiya Janta Party will come into power with...

Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple as AAP sweeps Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is also set to take over as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third consecutive time, on Tuesday visited the revered Lord Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He offered prayers at the temple along wit...

No Headline

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures.Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020