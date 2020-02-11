Adani Enterprises arm incorporates three wholly-owned subsidiaries

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said its arm AAHL has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries -- VSSL, GMSL and PISL. The company said the three entities incorporated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) of the company for operating and maintaining the airports and carrying out the commercial activities in and outside the airports, are yet to commence business operations.

"AAHL, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has incorporated WOS namely, 'Vijaynagara Smart Solutions Limited' (VSSL), 'Gomti Metropolis Solutions Limited' (GMSL), 'Periyar Infrastructure Services Limited' (PISL) on February 10, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing. All four entities have an authorised share capital of Rs one lakh each, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.