NLC India Q3 profit rises 15 pc to Rs 400 cr

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:51 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:51 IST
NLC India Ltd on Tuesday posted 14.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 400.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 348.74 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 3,093.18 crore, compared to Rs 2,862.82 crore in the year-ago period.

