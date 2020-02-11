NLC India Q3 profit rises 15 pc to Rs 400 cr

NLC India Ltd on Tuesday posted 14.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 400.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 348.74 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 3,093.18 crore, compared to Rs 2,862.82 crore in the year-ago period.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

