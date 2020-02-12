Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact -govt economist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:31 IST
China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact -govt economist
Image Credit: ANI

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday. The virus outbreak will only have a one-off hit on the economy and demand will recover quickly, Cai Fang, the vice head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said in an article in the People's Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

"Although the temporary impact caused by the epidemic will slightly reduce the growth rate and other development indicators, it will not delay the fulfillment of the goal of building a moderately prosperous society," Cai said. This year is crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfill its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020.

A growth rate of about 5.7% this year will be enough for achieving the goal of doubling GDP and incomes, Cai said. Analysts believe growth could decelerate sharply by 2 percentage points or more from a 6% expansion in the last quarter, but they say business and consumer activity could rebound sharply if the outbreak peaks soon, much like the pattern during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

The government should use policy tools in a timely and flexible way and adopt "unconventional policy tools", to support the economy, Cai said without elaborating. The government has taken some stimulus measures, including injecting liquidity into the banking system, providing re-lending and fiscal support for some firms, and more steps are expected.

The epidemic has delayed the return of migrant workers to cities and affected the resumption of firms' operations, which could lead to unemployment and lower incomes, Cai said. Regions that have not been hit hard by the epidemic should allow migrant workers to return to cities and let firms resume operations on the condition the outbreak is controlled, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat. Humpy returned to winning ways with a superb victory against overnight leader Nana Dzagnidze ...

Will put all my actors in an unseen space in 'Atrangi Re', says Aanand L Rai 

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he will be presenting actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial Atrangi Re. The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 cri...

China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact -govt economist

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday. The virus o...

U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her companys blood tests. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020