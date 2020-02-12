Manthan deploys analytics solution across 400-plus Pizza Hut

Bengaluru-headquartered AI- powered advanced analytics company Manthan on Wednesday announced it has successfully deployed restaurant analytics solution across 400-plus Pizza Hut Delivery outlets in the UK. The global pizza giant had zeroed-in on the solution to empower their business owners with easy-to-use insights to make informed business decisions, thereby enhancing business efficiency and revenues, Manthan said in a statement.

The solution has been deployed across functions including sales, marketing, operations, guest experience, HR and planning to create an enterprise-wide move to "data- driven decisioning," it said. "Manthan has demonstrated its ability to understand our business and our customers, and has the capability to deliver the highest levels of scalable technology innovation," Beverley D'Cruz, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Delivery-UK, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Kate Vacovec, Head of Commercial Planning, Pizza Hut UK & Europe, added: "Their (Manthan's) technology is a complete game changer for us, and I suspect it will be for the entire hospitality industry." "Pizza Hut is an important partner for us, and they are now on course to transform into an algorithmic business that seamlessly uses data, analytics and algorithms to drive greater business outcomes," Madhu Rao Attada, VP, Professional Services, Manthan, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.