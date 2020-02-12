Hero MotoCorp forays into connected mobility space; launches service with 4 models

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has forayed into connected mobility solutions with the launch of a cloud-based solution which would be offered initially with four models -- XPulse 200, Pleasure+, Passion XPRO, and HF Deluxe. Under the Hero Connect initiative, the company will offer various safety features to customers like live tracking, topple alerts, tow away alert, geo fence alert, speed alert, among others, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 (inclusive of taxes), Hero Connect is available at select dealerships in Noida, Delhi, and Pune with a one-year subscription, it added. The technology will be made available across more models and expanded to other cities in a phased manner, the two-wheeler major said.

"Following the XPulse 200, the first motorcycle to offer connectivity through mobile phone to riders, Hero Connect offers the next level of connectivity," Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said. With this new cloud-enabled service, the company aims to enhance the riding experience of customers, at the same time making their overall experience safer and smarter, he added.

Hero Connect uses telematics hardware with a built-in SIM that is securely fitted in the vehicle. It uses the cellular network to provide a gateway for communication between the application and device. While the cloud will store the data, the app will receive the information from cloud and display it on the mobile.

