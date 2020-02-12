Left Menu
India makes exemption for Nepal, allows some refined palmolein imports- sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

India, which restricted imports of refined palm oil and palm olein in January, has exempted Nepal and has started issuing licenses to import some refined palmolein from the Himalayan nation, two government officials told Reuters.

The move could put pressure on Indian refiners as imports from Nepal were allowed at zero duty under a regional treaty. It will also help Nepal, as refined palm oil and palm olein are its largest export earners. The initiative may also help India counter the growing influence of China in Nepal, where Chinese investments have been climbing.

Licenses to import around 88,000 tonnes of refined bleached deodorized palm olein from Nepal were issued to about half a dozen importers, said a Kolkata-based official at India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). India had restricted imports of refined palm oil and palm olein in January, a move that targeted top supplier Malaysia, which had criticized New Delhi's new citizenship law and its policies in Kashmir, but which also hurt Nepal.

Kathmandu has been urging New Delhi to allow imports of refined palm oil and palm olein. "We have made an exception to Nepal. Refined palm oil imports are not allowed from any other country," said another DGFT official.

