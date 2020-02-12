Denave aims to hire over 450 people for Bengaluru facility

Denave, a sales-tech enablement firm, has set up a new centre in Bengaluru and plans to hire over 450 people in the next three years. The Noida-headquartered company said the new centre has been set up to kick-start next phase of Denave's business growth, and the company will tap into technology-driven local talent pool to accelerate its foothold in southern India.

"We are starting with a 50-seater operation. Over the next three years, we plan to scale up the capacity to over 500 people," Denave Global CEO and co-founder Snehashish Bhattacharjee told PTI. He added that the new centre aligns with the company's business model of syncing knowledge base, methodologies and processes with the local market domain expertise and leveraging nuances of region-specific work culture to effectively boost business.

"Bengaluru is an important cog in the evolving technology landscape in India and its par excellence tech talent will help us improve our market coverage within India and accelerate our in-roads into related industries outside India," he said. Bhattacharjee said that initially, the company will spend around Rs 3-5 crore per year and over the next three years, the investment will grow to around Rs 20 crore per year.

"At this point in time, we are expanding our recruitment capabilities putting dedicated engines for upskilling to meet the current business requirement. Eventually, the plan is to expand India operations with Bengaluru being an important delivery centre," he added.

