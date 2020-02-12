Retail inflation inches up to 7.59 pc in January

Retail inflation inched up to 7.59 percent in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019 and 1.97 percent in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 percent, compared with (-)2.24 percent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 percent in December. The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

