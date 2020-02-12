Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation inches up to 7.59 pc in January

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:55 IST
Retail inflation inches up to 7.59 pc in January
Image Credit: Pixabay

Retail inflation inched up to 7.59 percent in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 percent in December 2019 and 1.97 percent in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 percent, compared with (-)2.24 percent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 percent in December. The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gold, iPhones, foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore seized

Customs sleuths seized gold, iPhones and foreign currency totaling Rs 1.12 crore in multiple incidents over the last two days and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said. On Wednesday, gold was recovered from two passengers ...

Suspect in migrant truck deaths can fight extradition to UK

London, Feb 12 AP A truck driver wanted over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated container near London won a delay Wednesday to his extradition from Ireland to the UK. At Dublins High Court, Judge Donald Binchy rule...

People News Roundup: Pele is depressed; Actor Jussie Smollett charged and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Highlights from Harvey Weinsteins rape trialHarvey Weinsteins lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producers rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, h...

UPDATE 3-Lawyers ask U.S., Britain to arrest UAE officials for war crimes in Yemen

A British law firm filed requests on Wednesday with the authorities in Britain, the United States and Turkey to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen. The complain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020