Magnanimous MET Utsav 2020 - The Grand Cultural and Sports Extravaganza

MET Utsav 2020, the Mega Annual Cultural and Sports Extravaganza of the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) was commemorated with a lot of fun, enthusiasm, and festive vibes. The Grand MET Utsav began with an enthralling inauguration ceremony in the presence of thousands of students, faculty and staff with the opening dance showcasing ‘Navras’ as the theme.

The Creativity Exhibition had on display some of the finest paintings, photographs, sculptures and artistic creations by MET students, faculty and staff. MET Sports Meet had adrenaline rushing sports events with about 1000 enthusiasts contending and sweating for rolling annual trophy. It was followed by non-stop fun at the MET Fest which was a perfect assemblage of scrumptious food, games, shopping, entertainment and fun.

The Talent Show allowed the budding singers to put up an amazing show with their melodious voices. The highlight of the evening was the ‘Mr & Ms MET Contest’, with students walking the ramp exhibiting their confidence with style and beauty.

The month long MET Utsav 2020 concluded with a fabulous Grand Finale - Cultural Nite. The dances were well choreographed by professionals of fame and performed perfectly by MET students and staff. Right from the MET Rishikul Vidyalaya’s young students to post graduate level budding professionals all came together to celebrate the annual festivity. There were jaw-dropping aerial performances that were well synced to the Indian and western music. Aptly themed 'Colors' the Fashion Show was indeed fine display of unique yet vibrant colours with well-groomed and dressed handsome and beautiful MET students walked the ramp in style.

Full of energy and vigor, the special performance ‘Kumbh’ was as realistic as possible to the ‘Kumbh Mela’ that even celebrity Chunky Panday appreciated the same saying, "Today, at MET I have also been to Kumbh." The dazzling and enthralling Bollywood dance performance kept the audience engrossed.

The MET Utsav Cultural Nite was graced by well-known celebrities from the Bollywood and Marathi Cine World. Personalities like Padmini Kolhapure (a renowned Indian actress), Mrunmayee Deshpande (a famous Marathi Cine star), Ankit Mohan (an Indian film & television actor), Suchitra Pillai (an Indian actress, Model, Anchor and a VJ), Arjun Bijlani (a model, famous Indian TV artist and film actor), Chunky Panday (well known film actor), Sophie Choudry (an Indian actress, former VJ and TV presenter), Shaan (India's adored playback singer) marked the event with their presence.

On this occasion prestigious MET Gaurav and MET Ratna Awards were conferred at the hands of MET Chairman Shri Chhagan Bhujbal in the presence of Hon. MET Trustees Mrs. Meena Bhujbal, Shri Pankaj Bhujbal, Shri Samir Bhujbal, Dr. Jitendra. S. Wagh, Mr. Subhash Sanas and Mr. Dilip J Khaire.

Indeed, MET Utsav is one of its own kind of event ever hosted by any educational Institution. Highly spirited and zealous display of professional stage skills by MET students deserved a great appreciation, therefore, won the applauds from student, faculty, parents and celebrities alike. Kudos to the METizens.

Image 1: MET Ratna Awardees pose with MET’s Hon. Founder Chairman Chhagan Bhujbal and Hon.Trustees Meena Bhujbal, Pankaj Bhujbal, Samir Bhujbal, Dr. Jitendra Wagh & Dilip Khaire

Image 2: Glimpse of Colours – The vibrant Fashion Show at the MET Utsav Cultural Nite

