Hatsun Agro to set up ice cream plant in Telangana Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI):Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., a Chennai-based firm, will set up India's largest ice cream manufacturing facility at Sangareddy district of Telangana. "The company will commence commercial operations in October 2020.

Hatsun will be setting up its unit with a capital investment of Rs 207 crore and create more than 250 direct and 250 indirect employment opportunities. The unit will also benefit more than 4,000 dairy farmers in the region," an official release said.

HAP manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, such as milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.