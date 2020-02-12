Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sexual orientation, religion and politics drove incivility online in India: Microsoft study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:52 IST
Sexual orientation, religion and politics drove incivility online in India: Microsoft study

If you have faced a situation where an online conversation turned uncivil over topics like sexual orientation or religion, you aren't alone. According to a report by Microsoft, topics like sexual orientation (40 per cent), religion (39 per cent) and politics (37 per cent) drove incivility the most in online conversations in India.

Physical appearance (31 per cent) and gender identity (29 per cent) are also topics that see people turning uncivil on social media platforms. The global report saw participation from 12,520 adults and teens across 25 nations, including 502 from India.

Globally, physical appearance (31 per cent), politics (31 per cent), sexual orientation (30 per cent), religion (26 per cent) and race (25 per cent) were topics that drove incivility. The India Digital Civility Index increased 12 points to 71 per cent -- indicating that uncivil behaviour in the online world had gotten worse compared to the previous year.

The respondents said unwanted contact (40 per cent) was the most common risk they faced online. This was followed by unwanted sexting (26 per cent), hate speech (23 per cent), trolling (21 per cent), and mean treatment (20 per cent).

About 67 per cent respondents said they believe technology and social media companies will create tools and policies that will encourage respectful and civil behaviour. The respondents said the most painful online risks include damage to professional reputation (94 per cent), unwanted sexting (94 per cent), online harassment (93 per cent), damage to personal reputation (93 per cent) and misogyny (88 per cent).

Interestingly, a significant number of respondents associated familiarity with increased risk and consequences. About 45 per cent said they had met the perpetrator in real life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...

UPDATE 4-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case as Democrats warn of purge

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge after the Justice Department asked for a lighter prison term for his long-time adviser Roger Stone, raising further concerns among Democrats th...

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020