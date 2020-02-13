Left Menu
Indraman Singh, Founder of Priyadarshani Schools wins Indian Achievers Award

The Founder and Chairperson of Priyadarshani Group of Schools & Colleges, Indraman Singh, has been graced with prestigious Indian Achievers Award, in recognition of his "Outstanding Contribution to Indian Education".

Indraman Singh accepting his award from Union HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Founder and Chairperson of Priyadarshani Group of Schools & Colleges, Indraman Singh, has been graced with prestigious Indian Achievers Award, in recognition of his "Outstanding Contribution to Indian Education". The award was presented to him by Union HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, in a special ceremony conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Indian Achievers Awards are aimed at identifying significant personalities for the year 2020. Several other luminaries were also present during the award ceremony including Murli Manohar Joshi (Senior BJP Leader); Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs); Shyam Jaju (National Vice President, BJP); Acharya Balakrishnan (Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara); Bhaichung Bhutia (famous Indian footballer), and Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suresh Oberoi and Mukesh Rishi to name a few. "I am humbled to win this award. Whatever I have done for the Indian education sector is because of my belief that education is the key to a good future for the children of our country. I am honoured to receive the award from Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. I sincerely hope that our Priyadarshani Group of Schools & Colleges will continue to transform the lives students for a better and prosperous future of our country," said Indraman Singh, while speaking on his enviable achievement.

Indraman Singh is an inspiration to many. He completed his primary education in a village and worked as a servant to complete his secondary education. His high hopes for pursuing education made him take up challenges that include working as a waiter in a small inn. He joined a night school to complete his metric and technical education. His dream has turned into a reality today due to his hard work and dedication. He started with just five students in his first and very small school in Bhosari, on August 15, 1982. The school has today evolved into one of the best schools in Pune. Over the years, the number of students has also grown to over 15,000 in the Priyadarshani Group of Schools and Colleges.

The institution today has a group of schools and colleges in four different locations that continue to grow at rapid pace. The Indian Achievers Awards celebrate in the achievers not the magnitude of their success but the intensity of the efforts they have put into their work. The winners are honored for their spirit, for their nerve to soldier on despite odds, for making their dreams real, for their commitment to the society. To win an Indian Achievers Award, size does not matter; spunk does.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

