Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lower bidder for highway project in Karnataka
Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has emerged as the lower bidder for a highway project worth Rs 1,035.5 crore in Karnataka. The project entails four laning of a section of NH-206 in the state.
Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to National Highways Authority of India for the project to be built on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, it said in a BSE filing. "The company emerged as the lowest bidder at the financial bid opening meeting held on February 13," Ashoka Buildcon said.
The quoted bid project cost for the project is Rs 1,035.50 crore, it added. The company's stock was trading at Rs 103.05, down 2.78 per cent, on the BSE.
