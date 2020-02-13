Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:59 IST
Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official

Nearly 44,000 tourists visited Punjab in 2018 thanks to initiatives launched by the Kerala government, a tourism department official said here on Thursday. The southern state registered an 18 per cent increase in domestic tourists last year, the official said.

“The state government has launched several initiatives for tourism promotion. The domestic tourists footfall in 2019 was nearly 1.8 crore, an 18 per cent increase over the previous year,” Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Kerala Government, Muraleedharan P, told PTI here on the sidelines of a marketing campaign event. He said 43,940 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in 2018 while 12,064 tourists from Chandigarh travelled to the state that year.

Foreign tourist arrivals in 2019 was nearly 11 lakh, the official said. As part of the marketing campaign, Kerala Tourism is holding partnership meets in 10 cities across the country and Chandigarh was the sixth city in the lineup, with similar campaigns slated to be held in Delhi (February 18), Jaipur (February 20), Bengaluru (March 3) and Chennai (March 5).

“This is a trade meet, which is part of a marketing initiative for the promotion of Kerala tourism. In Chandigarh, we brought with us nearly 40 hotel, resort, houseboat operators from Kerala, who interacted with trade partners from Chandigarh region,” he said. The tourism industry is a major contributor to the southern state's economy accounting for over 10 per cent of the GSDP (gross state domestic product) and provides employment to over 1.5 million people there.

Talking about various initiatives to attract tourists, Muraleedharan said the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international exhibition of contemporary art, will be held in December. Another offering is the Spice Route Project that rekindled the 2,000-year-old ancient sea links and shared cultural and culinary legacies with 30 countries.

“Besides, a global tourism meet called Kerala Travel Mart will be organised in September. For the past many years, Kerala has been an important tourist destination. The target for 2021 is 100 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrival and 50 per cent in domestic arrivals,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I fear one day I wouldn't know how to act: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday said his strangest fear is that hell wake up one day and not know how to act. The actor is on a golden box office run with consecutive hits and acclaimed films.I have this fear, that one fine day Ill get up a...

Govt renames two prominent institutes after Sushma Swaraj on eve of birth anniversary

The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, a cultural centre reflecting Indias connect with its diaspora, was Thursday renamed Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in honour of the late external affairs minister known for her empathy in reaching out to distressed India...

CPI(M) to protest Trump�s visit to India: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that his party will stageprotest during US President Donald Trumps visit to the country later this month, as he was coming to boost Americaneconomy at the cost of Indias interest. Yech...

Ex-footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for late Dhanarajan

Former international players including the likes of ex-India captain Arnab Mondal will turn out in a charity football match in Kolkata to help late Radhakrishnan Dhanarajans family. Dhanarajan, a former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020