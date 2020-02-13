Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panasonic expects to mark 6 pc growth in FY2020, reach Rs 12k cr revenue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:40 IST
Panasonic expects to mark 6 pc growth in FY2020, reach Rs 12k cr revenue

Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic is expecting a 6 per cent growth this fiscal to reach its target of Rs 12,000 crore sales in India as it tides over sluggish consumer demand in Asia's third largest economy, a top company official said. Panasonic India on Thursday forayed into 'connected living solutions' by launching its IoT and AI enabled platform – Miraie. The company expects around 25 per cent of sales value in the consumer appliances business in 2020-21 to come from the smart connected products.

The company has introduced connected range of smart air conditioners, door bell and plugs and switches and has plans to bring some units of refrigerator and washing machine in this range also. "Panasonic in India (including all entities and Anchor) is looking have 5 to 6 per cent of growth to happen this year," said Panasonic India and South Asia President and CEO Manish Sharma.

The rated sales average of February and March are heavy and Panasonic would reach its target of Rs 12,000 crore as announced last year, he said. "It seems to be on track," he said adding that in the appliances business, its expects around 50 per cent growth in March quarter from the corresponding period and similarly for the coming June quarter specially from the AC segment.

Sharma said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the challenges of slowdown being faced in the appliances and consumer electronics industry as products of basic necessity would continue to grow. "However, products which are commoditised as TV, we have to be slightly cautious," he said adding "this is a category, which we have to watch out".

"As a company, we have to focus mainly on 4K large screen TV," he said adding "Our focus would be 50 inches plus screen size TV." The number of new launches in the 43 inches and above would be increased and below than it would be focused on semi urban and rural markets.

However, he also hinted that there could be a price hike in the TV segment from April onwards, as the open cell (TV panel) prices have gone up in China by around 3 per cent. "From April, there is a possibility looking at the global trends of the panel prices (which account for 60 per cent of the TV price). We already are witnessing panel price increase happening in China. From April onwards, prices either may remain where they are due to better efficiencies or may increase 3 to 5 per cent if the current trend continues," he said.

While talking about its Miraie platform, Sharma said Panasonic wants to democratise the technology and would not charge additionally for its smart range products. Unlike its competitors, Panasonic would introduce Miraie platform in entire range of inverter AC this season. "This incremental technology should not come with an incremental cost. It would be almost on the same cost of a non connected AC. This strategy would follow in other product categories such as washing machine and refrigerator," he added.

The company expects that smart range would consist a substantial chunk of its consumer appliances business in coming years. "By the end of next financial year, 25 per cent of our total revenue from consumer appliances would be through connected products," said Sharma adding that it would be probably the highest in the industry.

Panasonic's Miraie platform has been designed and developed completely here at its Bangalore-based India Innovation Center with product support from Japan. It leverages Google's Voice Assistant and Amazon's Alexa technology to offer hands-free operations and control devices with voice commands. PTI KRH RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi defers global product launch of Mi 10 series, scheduled for Feb 23

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has delayed the global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series, scheduled originally for February 23. The announcement comes hours after the GSM Association GSMA canceled the 2020 Mobile World Cong...

Rupee marginally up at 71.31 amid weak macro data

The rupee on Thursday edged up marginally to close at 71.31 against the US dollar amid weak macro-economic data disappointing market participants. Forex traders said disappointing macro economic numbers and weak domestic equities weighed on...

Make public pending criminal cases of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to parties

Holding that candidates for elections should not be selected merely on their winnability, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to make public within 48 hours details of pending criminal cases against them, in a far-reach...

Eskom to not implement load shedding for second day

As the nations attention turns towards Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address this evening, Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding for the second consecutive day.Eskom has not loadshed since yest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020