PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

PC Jeweller Ltd on Thursday reported a 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.61 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 133.03 crore in the year-ago period, PC Jeweller said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in October-December quarter fell to Rs 1,703.86 crore as compared with Rs 2,234.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

