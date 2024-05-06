Odisha's Abundance Coexists with Poverty, PM Modi Highlights in Berhampur Rally
PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:23 IST
Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, but people are still poor: PM Modi at Berhampur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
