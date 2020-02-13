Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thyssenkrup reports 364 million euros loss in December quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:33 IST
Thyssenkrup reports 364 million euros loss in December quarter

German steel maker Thyssenkrupp on Thursday posted a net loss of 364 million euros for October-December due to increased interest expenses for financial debt and one-time expenses in connection with the elevator division which it seeks to sell. The company, which follows October to September financial year, had clocked a 68 million euro loss for the same period a year ago, Thyssenkrupp said in a statement.

The company said it expects to take a decision of sale of its elevator business soon. The elevator arm of the steel maker, thyssenkrupp Elevator India, is major player in the country. On its sales, the company said that even in a difficult economic environment its sales were virtually stable at 9.7 billion euro in the first three months of the current fiscal even.

"This is also reflected in order intake, which was 4 per cent lower overall at 9.7 billion euro," it said. The elevator technology business booked orders worth 2.2 billion euros in the past quarter mainly resulting from new installations and modernization business in the US.

thyssenkrupp AG CEO Martina Merz said, "The latest figures are not great. But we are convinced that we are on the right track. A decision on the elevator transaction is imminent, the negotiations with codetermination representatives on the steel strategy are making progress, and we are improving our performance. We are moving in the right direction." PTI ABI MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020