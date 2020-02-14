Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Indian generic drugmakers may face supply shortages from China if coronavirus drags on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Indian generic drugmakers may face supply shortages from China if coronavirus drags on
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shortages and potential price increases of generic drugs from India loom if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients in China past April, according to industry experts. An important supplier of generic drugs to the world, Indian companies procure almost 70% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for their medicines from China.

India's generic drugmakers say they currently have enough API suppliers from China to cover their operations for up to about three months. "We are comfortably placed with eight to 10 weeks of key inventory in place," said Debabrata Chakravorty, head of global sourcing and supply chain for Lupin Ltd, adding that the company does have some local suppliers for ingredients.

Optimism that the worst of the outbreak centered in China's Hubei province and its capital Wuhan would be over by April took a major hit late on Wednesday. Chinese health officials, using a broader method of confirming coronavirus cases, said they shot up by nearly 15,000 in Hubei with total deaths in China nearing 1,400. The outbreak and severe travel restrictions aimed at containing its spread has taken a toll on the world's second-largest economy and disrupted international businesses dependant on Chinese supplies.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd said it has sufficient inventory of API and raw materials for the short term and has not seen any major disruption in supplies at the moment. The Indian drugmaker, however, said supply has been impacted for a few API products and the company is closely monitoring the situation. It did not identify the products.

An extended outbreak that limits the volume of active ingredients and drugs available for export from China could lead to drug shortages and price increases, particularly in the United States - where prices are subject to market forces - according to rating agency Moody's. India supplies nearly a third of medicines sold in the United States, the world's largest and most lucrative healthcare market.

Daara Patel, secretary-general of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents over 900 drug producers, said he expects supplies to be disrupted from April. Patel said vitamins and antibiotics are likely to be among the hardest hit as India is a major global producer of both.

International pharmaceutical companies including Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and Britain-based GlaxoSmithKline Plc have so far predicted minimal disruption in the near term to their supply chain. "Companies are continuously monitoring the situation and are working proactively to prevent and mitigate potential shortages," Holly Campbell, spokeswoman for pharmaceutical industry trade group PhRMA, said by email.

Sudarshan Jain, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) trade group, said there are no API shortages at the moment because drugmakers had stocked up on inventory ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in China, which was later extended to contain the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt's approval of transgender policy to benefit our community, says Swati Bidhan Baruah

The approval of the Transgender policy by Assam Cabinet will help in the upliftment of the community, said Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first judge from the community in the state. This has come after a long 10-year struggle. In 2018, the Assam...

U.S. judge orders temporary halt to Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Incs request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-10 billion cloud computing deal.Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smit...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. BASKETBALL-NBA-...

UPDATE 2-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized Chinas lack of transparency and response to the outbreak.The latest U.S. case came from a patient who was amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020