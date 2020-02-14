Pentagon shifts USD 3.8 bn to Mexico border wall construction

Washington, Feb 13 (AFP) The US Defense Department is shifting another USD 3.8 billion dollars from procurement and other operations to the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday.

The move expanded rebudgeting of Pentagon funds to support President Donald Trump's efforts to accelerate construction of the wall, circumventing Congress, which has so far blocked funding. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.