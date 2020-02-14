Left Menu
Mobile BNZ launched to offer banking services back to Northland

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “Mobile BNZ ensures our customers in Northland will have the opportunity to have a quality face-to-face conversation with one of our people.

The Mobile BNZ will attend local events and will not carry cash. Cash transactions are able to be carried out via BNZ’s Smart ATMs located in Northland. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) today launched Mobile BNZ in Kaikohe, Northland and will offer banking services back to Kawakawa, Paihia, Rawene, Opononi, Coopers Beach and Mangonui.

"BNZ is committed to the regions. Our Mobile BNZ will enable customers to meet with our people face-to-face to discuss their finances; learn how to use our digital services and Smart ATMs, and sort things like PIN numbers for cards," says Carter.

The Mobile BNZ will attend local events and will not carry cash. Cash transactions are able to be carried out via BNZ's Smart ATMs located in Northland.

Mobile BNZ will also help facilitate access to BNZ's Community Finance programme – a scheme run in partnership with Good Shepherd New Zealand that offers people access to no and low-interest loans rather than having to resort to using loan sharks and other predatory lenders.

The no and low-interest loans offered in partnership between BNZ and Good Shepherd NZ are part of BNZ's commitment to disrupt predatory lending practices in New Zealand.

Carter says, "We want to rid our communities of loan sharks who prey on our most vulnerable by offering a much better alternative.

"Our no and low-interest loans will enable people to get access to finance, have a proper financial conversation and avoid the poor practices of predatory lenders," says Carter.

