Tairāwhiti youth to benefit from investment for employment programme

Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today that Tairāwhiti rangatahi will benefit from an investment made by the Government's He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) scheme.

The funding will go to the Tautua Village, Kauneke programme and the Matapuna Supported Employment Programme which will fund 120 rangatahi over two years.

"Both programs work to help young people in danger of long term unemployment find their feet in the world of work," Willie Jackson said.

"Tautua Village is focussed on helping develop leadership skills, using a Te Ao Māori and Pasifika framework to teach work readiness skills, while the Kauneke project is an expansion of that vision to build employment readiness amongst hard to place rangatahi including Māori, Pacific, Rainbow and those with a disability.

The Matapuna project is also an expansion on an existing successful programme and will work with rangatahi who are in danger of becoming unemployed when they turn 18.

The programme will be delivered in partnership with Trust Tairawhiti and will not only help develop essential employability skills but will also support those that complete the programme into sustainable employment.

"These are brilliant examples of local people working hard to help local rangatahi. It's essential that Government funds the right programs, led by the community to help tackle the significant economic and social challenges that Tairāwhiti faces" said Willie Jackson.

