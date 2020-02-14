Deccan Rummy Revamps Weekly Leaderboard Contest With Exciting Takeaways

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian rummy players have something to rejoice as Deccan Rummy has spruced up its weekly leaderboard contest with exciting prizes. Players can win trendy smartphones such as Nokia 9 Pure View, One Plus 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Vivo Nex, and other exciting gadgets by participating in the leaderboard. Running every week from Sunday to Saturday, the weekly leaderboard contest has been a feast for the Indian rummy enthusiasts.

Launched in the year 2018, the leaderboard contest is one of the most prestigious contests in the Indian rummy circuit. Thousands of card players across the country have won several gadgets by participating in this contest thus far. From Smartphones and mobile accessories to various electronic gadgets, the lists of giveaways were everything a rummy player would dream of.

Every Rummy player loves a leaderboard contest. They give a chance for the player to aspire for something bigger, turning regular game playing into a wider and grand narrative. This is what Deccan Rummy's leaderboard contests have been offering to thousands of Rummy Players. The recently concluded New Year leaderboard contest with mindblowing giveaways such as BMW X3, Mercedez Benz, just cemented their position as the undisputed leader among the Indian rummy sites.

Weekly Leaderboard Contest Race

The Weekly Leaderboard is a concept of ranking players based on the performance in cash tables. To give every player a chance to win, the weekly leaderboard contest is conducted in three levels.

Category

Buy-in table amount

Prizes

Diamond

Rs. 10-Rs. 400

Nokia 9 Pure View, One Plus 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Cash bonuses

Platinum

Rs. 500 - Rs. 2000

Vivo Nex, Samsung A50s, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Cash Bonuses

Gold

Greater than Rs. 2000

Sony WH Headphones, Gold Coin, Honor Band, Cash Bonuses

The weekly leaderboard will run from every Sunday at 00:00 AM and close on Saturday at 23:59 PM. Players can pick their buy-ins from the above table and start playing cash games. Eventually, they will find a place in the leaderboard. The updated prizes in the leader board contest are all set to take the rummy excitement to a new level altogether.

The weekly leaderboard will open the gates to endless fun and awesome prizes for the rummy lovers in the country.

"We were thrilled to see the passion and love for rummy in our country. The leaderboard races are usually tight as the field involves players at all levels. Our weekly leaderboard contest has attained a cult status among the Indian rummy audience as it gives them a chance to showcase their skills and get rewarded in a big way. As a company, these leaderboard contests also help us to understand customer's expectations more clearly and do things to meet them," says Naresh Rajaraman, CEO, Deccan Games Pvt Ltd.

"This has by far been the best rummy contest in the Industry, and I can't wait for the new race," said an ecstatic Mr. Kuldeep, who won an iPhone 8 in one of the editions of weekly leaderboard.

The site is known for its fast gaming interface, safe and secure gaming environment, quick payment process, and most importantly, providing access to all kinds of rummy games and tournaments 24* 7. With the updated prize list of Weekly Leaderboard, it just got better. Players can register in the website for free and start playing.

About Deccan Rummy

Deccan Rummy is one of India's best online rummy site. Launched in 2016, Deccan Rummy has a userbase of more than 2.5 million.

Deccan Rummy enables you to play rummy online with real players anytime in their platform. Built on a secured platform, the site is replete with exquisite features guaranteeing a seamless gaming experience. The hallmark of the site is the periodic high-value promotions and offers, which is heads and shoulders above the other sites in the Industry.

Deccan Rummy users can enjoy playing rummy across all platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Macs.

