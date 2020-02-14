Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE slips on poor earnings from AstraZeneca, RBS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:51 IST
FTSE slips on poor earnings from AstraZeneca, RBS
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

UK blue-chip shares slipped further on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming results from AstraZeneca and RBS, while investors remained unsettled due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy. The FTSE 100 index was 0.4% lower by 0805 GMT and was set to end the week with a near 1% fall, but the midcap bourse rose 0.1% as it drew strength from the pound.

As the epidemic in China shows no signs of peaking, global markets may look to central banks to step in and undertake stimulus measures. Last week, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had warned that economic impact from the virus in China could spill over globally. Among corporate news, AstraZeneca dropped nearly 4%, its steepest one-day fall since July 2017, as its quarterly earnings failed to match up to market expectations.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.4% after its new top boss set out a new strategy that included cutting back the size of its loss-making investment bank and renaming the company NatWest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the atte...

Open More Doors. The New MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition Launched in India

The perfect union of style and substance, the new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition is available for booking on Amazon.in. Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India TheNewMINIClubman OpenMoreDoors MINIIndia The new MINI Clubman Ind...

UPDATE 2-German economy 'flirts with recession' as Q4 output stagnates

The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter due to weaker private consumption and state spending, data showed on Friday, renewing fears of a recession just as Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives are preoccupied with a search for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020