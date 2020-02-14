Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:20 IST
SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December. The scrip climbed 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 10.27 per cent to Rs 93.40.

In the 2018 December quarter, the carrier recorded a profit of Rs 55.1 crore. "Standalone profit from Air Transport Services (airline) was Rs 115 crore. Further, this profit is after a non-cash forex charge on account of Ind AS 116 of Rs 75.9 crore without which the profit would have been Rs 190.9 crore," the airline said in a release.

Ind AS 116 or Indian Accounting Standard 116 pertains to leases. Operational revenue in the latest December quarter climbed 47 per cent to Rs 3,647.1 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 2,486.8 crore.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline has done remarkably well in the latest quarter despite a substantial profit hit from the grounding of MAX aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

5th International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 Held in Navi Mumbai Concludes with a High Note

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirThe IIW-Indias Mumbai Chapter organized 5th International Welding Congress 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during 6th February to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares hit record even as coronavirus shows no signs of peaking

Stock markets across the world ticked higher on Friday, even as investors debated whether Chinas coronavirus outbreak would cause long-lasting damage to the global economy. Europes broad Euro STOXX 600 hit a record high, gaining 0.2 to mirr...

EIB invests € 255m for expansion of Greek electricity distribution network

The European Investment Bank EIB supports the investment program of the Hellenic Distribution Network Operator HEDNO, a subsidiary of Public Power Corporation PPC, the largest electricity generator and supplier in Greece.EIB and PPC signed ...

Flipkart to offer customers ''touch and feel'' experience

E-commerce major Flipkart is contemplating to go for partnership with local stores offering its customers a touch and feel experience, at least for some products, as online commerce continues to be minuscule in the overall Indian retail ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020