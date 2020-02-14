India, Portugal ink pact to set up National Martime Heritage Complex at Lothal

India on Friday inked pact with Portugal to set up a world class National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat. Both the countries also signed an agreement for cooperation in the area of maritime transport, the shipping ministry said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of National Defence, Republic of Portugal for development of the Heritage Complex, the statement said. "With the signing of MoU today, it will facilitate developing of a world class National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat with the cooperation from the Republic of Portugal," it added.

The MoU on National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal will pave the way for cooperation between the two countries for showcasing common Maritime Heritage, the statement said. NMHC will consolidate all diverse and rich artefacts from ancient to modern times, and create awareness about India's rich maritime heritage among general masses.

In a separate statement, the ministry said a cooperation agreement was signed between India and Portugal in the field of Maritime Transport and Ports. "It will open avenues for cooperation to promote Maritime Transport between the two countries for better operation of their merchant fleets," the statement said.

The agreement will also help both the countries to coordinate accession to international conventions so that the objectives of this pact can be strengthened. Earlier, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had welcomed Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his arrival here on a four-day state visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

