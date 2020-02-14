Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB report: Cocoa represents 15 pct GDP, over 50 pct Côte d’Ivoire’s exports

AfDB report: Cocoa represents 15 pct GDP, over 50 pct Côte d’Ivoire’s exports
The report also shows that agricultural production has augmented in recent years and the credit goes to the increase in production volumes of cocoa and export of other crops. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new report released by the African Development Bank on Friday in Abidjan reveals that cocoa production in Côte d'Ivoire represents 15 percent of gross domestic product and over 50 percent of the country's exports.

The African Development Bank's report said that "accounting for over 50 percent of GDP from exports, cocoa is the main commercial product of Côte d'Ivoire. This product represents 15 percent of the country's GDP and provides employment for 7 million Ivorians."

The report also shows that agricultural production has augmented in recent years and the credit goes to the increase in production volumes of cocoa and export of other crops like pineapple, rubber and cashew.

Côte d'Ivoire is currently the third economy of West Africa behind Nigeria and Ghana. The country's economy is well diverse. Recently, the President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara said that being the planet's leading cocoa production, the country intends to produce 1 million tonnes from the current 600,000 tonnes.

"We are the first cocoa producing country and for this campaign we hope to be over 2 million tonnes and we are barely processing 600,000 tonnes, this is not normal, I know that the objective is to try to go up to 1 million tonnes and I encourage you," Alassane Ouattara said.

For the purpose of achieving the target of such large volume, the Ivorian State has decided to 'give derogations to industrialists who are ready to invest in Côte d'Ivoire for the processing of cocoa but also cashew nuts whose transformation rate is less than 10 percent'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...

SAD-BJP wants Pb govt to withdraw its affidavit supporting separate Sikh body for Haryana

A SAD-BJP delegation on Friday called on Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore urging him to ask the state government to withdraw its fresh affidavit from the apex court in which it has said it has no objection to Haryana having a separate gurd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020