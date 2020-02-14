Left Menu
PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:32 IST
Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as brand ambassador.

"PhonePe has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing in this calendar year, which will include spends on a mix of ATL, BTL, TV, digital marketing and other advertising mediums. PhonePe has also roped in Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador and will feature in the upcoming ad films," the company said in a statement. The company claims to have around 20 crore customers across the country.

"Our vision is to liberate the flow of money and services so that everyone can unlock opportunities to progress at pace. Crafted with this belief, our new brand campaign is a reflection of everyday stories of progress with PhonePe. We are also excited to have Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt as the face of our brand as they are a powerhouse of talent and appeal to Indians across the country," PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said. The current brand campaign of the company will feature four TV commercials with Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, which will be spread across digital platforms, radio, print and cinema.

Besides this, PhonePe will also be official broadcast sponsor of Vivo IPL 2020. "This is the second year in a row when the company has partnered with VIVO IPL which continues to be the biggest sporting event of the year in India," the statement said.

