Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports contract for 6th straight month, drop 1.66 pc in Jan; trade deficit widens

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:33 IST
Exports contract for 6th straight month, drop 1.66 pc in Jan; trade deficit widens

The country's exports dropped 1.66 per cent to USD 25.97 billion in January, the sixth straight month of contraction, on account of a significant fall in shipments of petroleum, plastic, carpet, gems and jewellery, and leather products. Imports also fell for the eighth consecutive months, down 0.75 per cent to USD 41.14 billion in January, widening the trade deficit to a seven-month high of USD 15.17 billion, according to the government data released on Friday.

Gold imports shrunk by about 9 per cent to USD 1.58 billion during the month under review. Last time, it was in June 2019 when the trade deficit aggregated at USD 15.28 billion.

Of the 30 key sectors, as many as 18 segments showed negative growth in exports during the month. Shipments of petroleum products, plastic, carpet, gems and jewellery, and leather products contracted by 7.42 per cent, 10.62 per cent, 5.19 per cent, 6.89 per cent, and 7.57 4 per cent, respectively, in January.

The country's outbound shipments have remained subdued so far this year. It may have a bearing on the overall economic growth, which is pegged at 5 per cent for the current financial year. Industrial output declined by 0.3 per cent in December 2019 due to poor performance mainly by manufacturing.

In January, while oil imports grew 15.27 per cent to USD 12.97 billion, non-oil imports fell by 6.72 per cent to USD 28.17 billion. Cumulatively, during the April 2019-January 2020 period, exports were down 1.93 per cent to USD 265.26 billion, while imports contracted by 8.12 per cent to USD 398.53 billion.

Trade deficit during the period narrowed to USD 133.27 billion as against USD 163.27 billion in April-January 2018-19. Meanwhile, an RBI release showed that services export for December 2019 stood at about USD 20 billion while imports were at USD 12.56 billion.

Commenting on the figures, Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the textiles sector needs immediate help from the government to further push the exports. "Proper implementation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies Scheme (RoSCTL) and Merchandise Export from India Scheme are key to push apparel exports as the order books are not encouraging currently," he said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said global and domestic factors have again pull down the monthly exports. "Besides, protectionism and liquidity concerns coupled with sudden spread of novel coronavirus in the world's second-largest economy, China has further worsened the global sentiment and exporters are delaying their shipments," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak death toll spikes to nearly 1,500

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500, including six medical workers, while the confirmed cases of the infection are now around 65,000 even as the cases outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped f...

Civilian killed, 4 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A 60-year old villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistan army engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said....

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says To Report Results For FY 2019 On March 16

Saudi Arabian Oil Co SAUDI ARAMCO SAYS TO HOST WEBCAST FOR FY 2019 RESULTS ON MARCH 16 SAUDI ARAMCO SAYS TO REPORT RESULTS FOR FY 2019, FOLLOWED BY WEBCAST ON RESULTS, ON MARCH 16 Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

AAP will fight all local bodies elections across India to expand base: Gopal Rai

Buoyed by its massive victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest all elections to local bodies across the country as part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint beyond the national capital. In an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020