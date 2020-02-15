Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filatex India Ltd. Q3FY20 Results

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 11:59 IST
Filatex India Ltd. Q3FY20 Results

Net Revenue at Rs 737.7 crore EBITDA at Rs 55.9 crore; EBITDA Margin up 225 bps PAT at Rs 18.6 crore

New Delhi: February 15, 2020 – Filatex India Ltd (NSE: FILATEX; BSE: 526227), which is in the business of manufacturing of synthetic filament yarn shaving a wide range of products, has announced the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

Financial Highlights – Q3FY20 vs. Q3FY19:

• Revenue of INR 737.7 Cr against INR 745.8 Cr • EBITDA stands at INR 55.9 Cr against INR 39.7 Cr

• Profit Before Tax stands at 26.2 Cr against 25.5 Cr • Net Profit stands at INR 18.6 Cr against INR 16.3 Cr, 9

• Q3FY20 EPS (Basic) is INR 0.85 against INR 0.75 during Q3FY19

Financial Highlights – 9MFY20 vs. 9MFY19: • Revenue of INR 2114.8 Cr against INR 2168.3 Cr

• EBITDA stands at INR 159.7 Cr against INR 161.4 Cr • Profit Before Tax stands at 90.2 Cr against 84.9 Cr

• Net Profit stands at INR 100.4 Cr against INR 56.7 Cr • 9MFY20 EPS (Basic) is INR 4.57 against INR 2.61 during 9MFY19

Message from Management

Commenting on the performance for nine months for the financial year 2019‐20, Mr. Madhusudhan Bhageria, Chairman & Managing Director, Filatex India Ltd. said, this year the revenues are slightly less than the same period last year. The drop is due to lower crude prices which have a direct impact on key raw materials i.e. PTA & MEG. However, the EBITDA margin is almost the same as compared to the previous period as the variations be it increase or decrease in raw material prices is passed on to customers. Overall, the performance for Q3 FY 19‐20 is good keeping in view the general economic slowdown and competitive environment. We have completed installation of around 75% of our new capacity for texturizing. In the forthcoming quarter, we will have the benefit of additional texturized product which has good export potential. We expect next quarter will be better as the demand for polyester filaments is expected to grow. The abolition of anti‐dumping duty in this budget has given a positive stimulus to the demand and sentiments in the domestic market.

About Filatex India Ltd FIL is engaged in manufacturing and trading of synthetic yarn and textiles. The company manufactures polyester and polypropylene multifilament yarn and polyester chips. Filatex’s product offerings include complete range of filament, be it POY, DTY or FDY in semi dull, bright and colors of different shade, covering a wide range of coarse and fine denier. FIL has two manufacturing facilities; one at Dadra & Nagar Haveli and second one at Dahej, equipped with state‐of‐the‐art modern German machines. Filatex at present exports to 42 countries globally. FIL is accredited with ISO 9001 2015, ISO 14001:2004, ISO OHSAS 18001 2007 and Standard 100 by OEKO‐TEX.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan headline in 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Late legend and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan were named finalists to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were...

Minimum temperatures stay close to normal levels in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with their joint capital Chandigarh recording a low of 11 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minim...

12 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and over 23 others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a ditch in southwest Pakistans Balochistan province. The accident occurred on Friday on Khuzdar-Jhal ...

Filatex India Ltd. Q3FY20 Results

Net Revenue at Rs 737.7 crore EBITDA at Rs 55.9 crore EBITDA Margin up 225 bps PAT at Rs 18.6 crore New Delhi February 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd NSE FILATEX BSE 526227, which is in the business of manufacturing of synthetic filament yarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020